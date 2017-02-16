According to WTAE and KDKA, Jets cornerback Darrelle Revis was involved in a street fight in Pittsburgh, Penn. early Monday morning and is currently being investigated by Pittsburgh police.



WTAE cites sources close to the investigation, and reports that the incident Revis was allegedly involved in left two men knocked out in the street. The men were allegedly following Revis and trying to video record him with a phone before the fight broke out. WTAE’s sources provde an alleged timeline of events:

-Revis was approached by two people on the street who complimented his clothes and asked if he was Revis. - Revis answered yes. The men continued to follow him and started recording him on a cellphone. - A shoving match ensued as Revis asked the men to leave him alone. - Victims say Revis grabbed the phone from one man in an attempt to delete the video, then threw the phone into Carson Street. - A friend of Revis’ approached, and the two men were punched. Nobody saw who threw the blows. - Both of the injured men were taken to the hospital. One suffered broken bones around his eye.

KDKA is also reporting that a fight took place, but has a different version of events that was provided by Revis’s lawyer. In this version, Revis, in Pittsburgh to visit family, was assaulted by five men and had to go the hospital afterwards to seek treatment.

Update (6:28 p.m.): Pittsburgh police have released the following press release describing the alleged incident:

On Sunday, February 12 at approximately 2:43 a.m., Zone 3 Officers were dispatched to the intersection of S. 23rd and E. Carson streets for a report that two males had been knocked unconscious. According to the investigation, a 22-year-old male from Kittanning was walking along E. Carson Street when he spotted a male who resembled Aliquippa native Darrell Revis, a cornerback in the NFL. He asked if the man was Darrell Revis and he confirmed that he was. The male began recording the interaction on his cellphone and continued following Revis. At some point, Revis snatched the cellphone away and attempted to delete the video. Another 21-year-old male from Ross Township attempted to help the 22-year-old retrieve the cellphone. Revis then tossed the phone onto the roadway. A verbal argument followed. A male came to assist Revis. Both the 22-year-old and the 21-year-old state they were punched then remember waking up to talk to police. Witnesses state the two were unconscious for about 10 minutes. The Officers viewed the cellphone video and confirmed that the person was Revis. Charges are pending against the 31-year-old Revis to include robbery, terroristic threats, conspiracy and aggravated assault.

