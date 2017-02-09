Ken Starr served as president of Baylor University until the summer of 2016, when he was ousted in the wake of Baylor’s sexual assault scandal. Starr (yes, that Ken Starr) claimed to have no knowledge of the series of alleged sexual assaults committed by football players, and even as he tried to save face and plead his ignorance in the face of daunting evidence to the contrary, he was revealed to be well and truly full of shit.



Given that skillset, what’s another position that he’d be suited for? Perhaps a job atop an office inside the State Department that’s expected to grow in importance under President Trump? Foreign Policy reports that Starr is the front-runner to be appointed ambassador-at-large of the Office of International Religious Freedom. The job is reportedly his if he wants it. As for his duties:

The office is expected to gain a higher profile under the Trump administration as it carries out White House directives to prioritize the plight of persecuted Christians in the Middle East and more aggressively call out Muslim-majority governments for failing to protect religious minorities.

Cool, yes, this is the guy who should have a senior job within the State Department.



