Fox Sports 1, a network aiming to build its programming around as many washed-up zoilists as possible, will reportedly get rid of two shows that didn’t sufficiently delve into the topic of cyber-humans.

John Ourand of SportsBusiness Daily writes that FS1 has canceled Fox Sports Live, the highlights show hosted by former TSN broadcasters Jay Onrait and Dan O’Toole which eventually turned into a less formal program with two guys on couches. Its final show was last night. The Canadians’ contracts also won’t be renewed at the end of March. At least one of them will be going back to TSN, per James Andrew Miller:

President Jamie Horowitz, the former ESPNer and lover of dumbed-down discourse, has now wiped out FS1's beginnings:

Additionally, Ourand and Awful Announcing write that Katie Nolan’s Garbage Time, which hasn’t aired an episode since Feb. 3, won’t be coming back in its current format. The show will either be reworked, or another role will be found for Nolan.

