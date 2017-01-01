Photo Credit: Reed Hoffmann/Getty

Denver Broncos head coach Gary Kubiak will be stepping down because of concerns about his health, according to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Kubiak missed a week of work in October after being hospitalized and diagnosed with a “complex migraine condition that caused extreme fatigue and body weakness.” That was the second time in three years that he was hospitalized during the football season, following a scare when he suffered a mini-stroke while coach of the Houston Texans in 2013. (He was fired from the Texans a month later.)

Kubiak signed a four-year deal with the Broncos after the 2015 season and won a Super Bowl last year in his first season with the team. The Broncos are now 8-7 and were eliminated from playoff contention last week, with their final game of the season today against the Oakland Raiders.

[ESPN]