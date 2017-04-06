According to a report from the Associated Press, Nebraska law enforcement investigators are looking into death threats leveled against John Higgins, the referee whose personal life and career as the owner of an Omaha roofing company have now been the focus of pissbaby Kentucky fans for over a week-and-a-half.
For those catching up, Higgins officiated the Wildcats’ two-point Elite Eight loss to eventual national champions North Carolina; during and after the game, Higgins was personally blamed by the Kentucky radio crew, and the officiating crew in general was called out by head coach John Calipari. Fans then flooded Higgins’s roofing business’s Facebook page and phone lines with negative reviews, threats, and complaints; they also filed false complaints to the Better Business Bureau.