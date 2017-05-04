Photo credit: Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Jay Cutler’s bare ass is still a free agent, but maybe not for long. The ex-Bears quarterback is reportedly interested in working as a broadcaster.

Cutler providing color for games? Yes, please. Imagine the insight he’d provide:

  • “Here’s the pass, probably.”
  • “I don’t know, either.”
  • “Where are we going for dinner after this?”
  • “Uh huh.”
  • [Audible sigh directly into microphone]
  • “Brandon Marshall? Hate that guy.”

Jay Cutler in the booth is something I now need in my life.

