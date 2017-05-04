Photo credit: Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Jay Cutler’s bare ass is still a free agent, but maybe not for long. The ex-Bears quarterback is reportedly interested in working as a broadcaster.



Cutler providing color for games? Yes, please. Imagine the insight he’d provide:

“Here’s the pass, probably.”



“I don’t know, either.”



“Where are we going for dinner after this?”



“Uh huh.”



[Audible sigh directly into microphone]



“Brandon Marshall? Hate that guy.”



Jay Cutler in the booth is something I now need in my life.