Jay Cutler’s bare ass is still a free agent, but maybe not for long. The ex-Bears quarterback is reportedly interested in working as a broadcaster.
Cutler providing color for games? Yes, please. Imagine the insight he’d provide:
- “Here’s the pass, probably.”
- “I don’t know, either.”
- “Where are we going for dinner after this?”
- “Uh huh.”
- [Audible sigh directly into microphone]
- “Brandon Marshall? Hate that guy.”
Jay Cutler in the booth is something I now need in my life.