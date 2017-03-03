Report: Jeanie Buss's Brothers Tried To Take Away Her Control Of The LakersKevin Draper58 minutes agoFiled to: los angeles lakersjeanie bussjim bussjohnny bussjerry bussnbabasketball291EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Jeanie and Jim, in happier times. Photo credit: Kevork Djansezian/Getty Jim and Johnny Buss attempted to remove their sister, Jeanie Buss, from her role as Los Angeles Lakers president and controlling owner, reports the Los Angeles Times. According to the Times, the brothers sought to hold an emergency meeting to elect a new board of directors for the Lakers next week. After Jeanie’s lawyer, Adam Streisand—who represented Steve Ballmer during his purchase of the Clippers and navigated the messy Sterling family trust—filed for a temporary restraining order, the brothers withdrew their request. Advertisement After longtime Lakers owner Jerry Buss died in 2013, his 66 percent ownership interest in the Lakers passed on to the Buss family trust, which is equally controlled by his six children. According to Jeanie’s lawyers, according to the trust she is the team’s controlling owner, and the controlling owner must sit on the board. The family trust elects three of the five members of the board of directors. Currently, all six Buss children have roles within the Lakers organization: Advertisement Jeanie - President and GovernorJim - Alternate GovernorJohnny - EVP, Corporate DevelopmentJoey - President and CEO L.A. D-Fenders, Alternate GovernorJesse - Assistant General Manager and Director of ScoutingJanie - Director of Charitable ServicesJeanie—who was the team’s alternate governor under her father, and has been the governor since his death—relieved Jim of his executive vice president of basketball operations role last week, turning basketball operations over to Lakers legend Magic Johnson. Advertisement Sponsored [Los Angeles Times]Kevin Draperkevin.draper@deadspin.com@kevinmdraperEditor at DeadspinPGP Fingerprint: 0EE1 F82C 193A 425C D4D0 FD5B CB8E E6B8 CC72 D58C|PGP KeyOTR Fingerprint: 57B6CE95 AA05F015 C14342F2 6ACC4487 27E1F155Reply29 repliesLeave a reply