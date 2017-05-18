Photo credits: Getty Images

It’s been less than a month since Bloomberg reported that Jeb Bush and Derek Jeter had won the bidding war for the Miami Marlins, and since then their reported grip on the team has only gotten looser.



First came a more sobering report from Forbes, which indicated that the deal was not quite as locked in as originally believed, but was instead more of a non-binding agreement between the Marlins and Jeb and Jeets, who were still in the process of gathering the funds needed to complete the sale.

Today comes another blow to Jeb and Jeets’s baseball dream: Bloomberg is reporting that the pair have lost the backing of Quogue Capital founder Wayne Rothbaum, who was supposed to contribute $150 million to the $1.3 billion bid.

Will Jeb and Jeets be able to find another source of funding, or is their adventure nearing the end? Stay tuned!

