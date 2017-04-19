Photo credits: Getty

There has been a near-constant swirl of rumors about Miami Marlins owner Jeff Loria’s desire to sell the team, and the names of a few potential buyers have been floated. Two of those names, Derek Jeter and Jeb Bush, are now apparently combining forces and looking to buy the team together.



This comes form a Miami Herald report which says Jeb and Jeter are teaming up to fend off a bid from New York financier Wayne Rothbaum. It’s not clear what kind of money Jeb and Jeter would be putting up with their bid, although a February report from Forbes put the team’s price tag at around $1.6 billion.

Who knows how likely or unlikely this is to happen, but the partnership could be a great thing for both parties. Jeter would finally have someone to sit next to that makes him look youthful and high-energy, and Jeb would finally have a place to go to where he can pretend all the people are clapping for him.

[Miami Herald]