Steelers assistant coach and former All-Pro linebacker Joey Porter is in trouble with the law after being arrested outside a South Side Pittsburgh bar hours after his team's playoff win over the Miami Dolphins, according to police. Porter was reportedly placed into a police car after an altercation with law enforcement arising from security guards at The Flats bar calling cops about an "unruly customer" around 9:30 p.m. Sunday night.The Steelers told Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reporter Joe Rutter that they are "still gathering information" about the incident. [KDKA]Update (11:36 p.m.): Here's the KDKA story from its 11pm newscast: