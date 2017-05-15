Photo credit: Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Patrick Mahomes II, a quarterback drafted 10th overall a few weeks back by the Chiefs, was robbed along with three other people by an alleged gunman and an accomplice outside a home in Smith County, Texas, according to KYTX-TV.

The incident happened Friday at 9:15 p.m., when cops were called to a residence in Mahomes’s hometown of Tyler, Texas, after receiving a report of an aggravated robbery. More from KYTX, which cited a Smith County Sherriff’s Office statement:

The victims reported they were approached by two suspects while exiting a vehicle at the residence. One of the suspects “was seen gesturing as if he had a handgun in his waistband.” The suspects demanded property from the four victims before fleeing in a vehicle. No one was injured during the robbery.

The cops quickly caught up with the suspects’ vehicle along a nearby roadway and arrested Billy Ray Johnson, 58, and Michael Blake Pinkerton, 34. Per KYTX, the victims’ property was found in the vehicle.

Mahomes is the son of former MLB pitcher Pat Mahomes. The younger Mahomes played three seasons at Texas Tech before making himself eligible for this year’s draft. The Chiefs traded three picks to the Bills to move up from No. 27 to No. 10 to select him. Mahomes was the second quarterback drafted, following the Bears’ pick of Mitchell Trubisky at No. 2 overall.

