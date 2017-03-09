Report: Kirk Cousins Does Not Like ThatSamer KalafToday 12:07pmFiled to: kirk cousinswashington redskinsnfldan snyder1557EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Photo: Alex Brandon/AP Another March in D.C. The Skins are trying to humiliate their GM into quitting; the team’s cheerleaders accidentally made a sixth-grade class horny; and Dan Snyder’s generally being a supreme penis. Quarterback Kirk Cousins wants to get off this ride, according to ESPN’s Chris Mortensen.Kirk, you sweet boy: You’re fucked. The stink will stay on you forever. Look at what happened to RG3. Embrace perdition.Recommended StoriesWhere Is Washington's GM Today?Is Scot McCloughan Getting Zorned By Dan Snyder? How Did Washington Screw Up This Kirk Cousins Thing So Badly?Samer Kalafsamer@deadspin.com@SamerNews EditorReply155 repliesLeave a reply