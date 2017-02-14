The NBA hot stove has been burning early and often this year, and according to The Vertical’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the next player on the move is Magic big man Serge Ibaka.



Whatever experiment the Magic were trying when they further crowded the front court by trading Victor Oladipo and a first-round pick for Ibaka this past offseason hasn’t gone well, and now they are flipping their big offseason acquisition for a first-round pick that will probably fall in the late 20's and a serviceable wing player. Let’s all take a moment to laugh at the Magic for turning Oladipo and the 11th pick in last year’s draft into Ross and a pick at the end of this year’s first round. The Magic will continue to be bad.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As for Ibaka, you probably haven’t thought about him much this season because he’s been having a down year and Orlando is the place where basketball goes to die. But it wasn’t that long ago that he was considered a key player on a championship contender, and he’s still just 27 years old. Maybe the chance to play for a winning team will help him wash off enough of the Magic’s stink that he’ll be able to help the backsliding Raptors get their shit together. (They should still probably fire Dwane Casey.)