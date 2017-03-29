A 27-year-old Florida woman has accused Hall of Fame wide receiver Michael Irvin of sexual assault, according to TMZ. The woman filed a report with police alleging that Irvin, now an NFL Network analyst, drugged and raped her in a Fort Lauderdale, Fla., hotel room in the early morning hours of March 21. No charges have been filed, and an investigation is ongoing.

Per TMZ, citing law enforcement sources, the woman told police she and Irvin were together at a bar until about 4:30 a.m., when she accompanied him to his hotel room. Here’s more, via TMZ:

The woman says they were in Michael’s room when she began to feel sick. She says the last thing she remembers is fighting him off. She says when she woke up he was about to check out, leaving her behind. She took an Uber home and called 911 at 7:30 AM. She told cops she feared she was drugged and raped. She was advised to go to a medical lab for a swab and a blood test, which she did. She says she also texted Michael, asking him if they had sex. She says he responded that he wouldn’t do anything to hurt her.

As Pro Football Talk noted, this is at least the third time Irvin has been accused of sexually assaulting a woman, though he has never faced charges. His first accuser, in 1997, later admitted she lied and was sentenced to 90 days in jail. The second incident, which allegedly happened in 2007, led to a civil suit from the woman and a countersuit from Irvin, though those cases eventually resulted in a confidential settlement.

Irvin’s lawyer told TMZ these latest allegations are “completely false.”