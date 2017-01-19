Photo credit: Kevin Cox/Getty Images

Three times now, Pete Carroll has run afoul of labyrinthine NFL rules.



In 2014, the team was fined for “excessive contact between players” at an offseason practice. Two years later, the Seahawks got popped for the same violation and the team had to give up a fifth-round pick, a week of practice, and $400,000, while Carroll had to pay $200,000. ESPN reported this afternoon that the team was now under NFL investigation for a different sort of violation.

Per ESPN’s Chris Mortensen, Carroll and the Seahawks failed to disclose that star cornerback Richard Sherman was carrying an MCL injury throughout the second half of the season. They could lose their second round pick (instead of the fifth-rounder they already owe) in the upcoming draft as a penalty.

The Seahawks are cooperating with the NFL’s investigation. Sources say the club is contending that because Sherman never missed a snap during the season, the team should not be severely penalized.

Carroll revealed the injury during a radio interview Monday morning, but claimed that he wasn’t aware that it hadn’t been reported.