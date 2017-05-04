An unrelated dog, whose eyes have been obscured to protect its identity. Photo: Matthias Hangst/Getty Images

A trainer in Florida has had his license permanently suspended after several of his greyhounds reportedly tested positive for cocaine metabolites. Coke dogs!



According to the Tampa Bay Times, state racing authorities found cocaine in five dogs owned by Malcolm McAllister’s St. Petersburg kennel. An executive for GREY2K USA, a racing watchdog group, told the paper he had never seen so many dogs test positive for coke at one track in such a short time.

“I’m not sure which is worse, that these were attempts to fix races or that individuals who are responsible for the dogs are doing cocaine,” [Carey] Theil said.

McAllister waived his right to a hearing, but claimed that he had four new helpers working for him that week:

“One of these undesirables had to have either dropped or administered the ‘cocaine,’ ” he wrote. His only plea, he said, “is that it was not me.”

The extremely cool names of the dogs that tested positive are Flying Tidalwave, P Kay Sweetmissy, Kiowa Wellington, Roc A By Sevenup, and Flying Microsoft.

