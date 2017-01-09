In terms of forced explanations of why the New York Giants—and specifically Odell Beckham Jr.— are out of the playoffs, boat trips are tired. A hole in the wall that serves as a visual representation of the receiver’s struggles with self-control is officially in.



After last night’s loss to the Packers, Beckham reportedly jeopardized one of the money-makers at the end of his arm and punched a hole in a wall near the Giants’ locker room. Seemingly every beat writer passed by the aftermath, which means that seemingly every beat writer took a photo:

For those who wanted a morning-after update on the hole, rest assured. ESPN’s Rob Demovsky is here for you:

General manager Jerry Reese said that he talked to Beckham today in an exit interview about the receiver’s actions and would hold the player responsible for the damage. Head coach Ben McAdoo addressed the hole in his presser:

Hole.