Report: Trump Signed Off On Jeffrey Loria As Ambassador To France Laura Wagner55 minutes ago Photo: Marc Serota/Getty What's next for Jeffrey Loria, failed MLB owner, insufferable art dealer, and weirdo who corrects people's grammar? Advertisement Diplomacy, perhaps, according to a report from the New York Post. President Donald Trump's chief of staff Reince Priebus has reportedly been leveraging his Oval Office access to get Trump to sign off on choice diplomatic appointments, including Loria as the French ambassador. The other Priebus-induced appointees, the Post wrote, are "GOP activist Georgette Mosbacher to Luxembourg, financier Lew Eisenberg to Italy and hedge funder Duke Buchan to Spain." Advertisement The Post also reported that the appointments had caused a rift between Priebus and the State Department because there was concern that "Priebus has not properly vetted the diplomats-to-be," though Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Priebus denied any discord. The news of Loria's potential ambassadorship comes on the heels of last week's reports that he was planning to sell the Miami Marlins for $1.6 billion. Now let's close the circle, shall we. The Miami Herald reported:Loria, a New York art dealer who donated at least $125,000 to President Donald Trump during the campaign, is reportedly in talks to sell the team to a group that includes Joshua Kushner, the brother of Trump son-in-law and top adviser Jared Kushner.Jared Kushner is married to Ivanka Trump and serves as a special adviser to President Trump. Laura Wagner Staff writer