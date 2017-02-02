Photo: Andy Lyons/Getty

Kansas basketball players Josh Jackson and Lagerald Vick are persons of interest in an investigation by the Lawrence PD, according to a report from the Kansas City Star. Jackson—Kansas’ second-leading scorer and a likely top pick in this summer’s NBA draft—and Vick are being questioned in connection to an incident that occurred outside of a bar in the early morning hours of Dec. 9, where someone caused almost $3,000 worth of damage to a parked car.

The victim here is the same student that Vick allegedly kicked in the face in late 2015. Earlier this week, the Star reported that a university conduct board ruled that Vick had assaulted a female student in late 2015.

Police were called to a parking lot near the Yacht Club on Wisconsin Street just before 2 a.m., according to the report. Officers spoke with the victim, who is the same female student a KU investigation found Vick likely hit in the arm multiple times and kicked in the face in late 2015. A phone number for that student has been disconnected and an attorney for the family has not returned multiple phone calls for comment.

Police have yet to name any suspects in the case, and the basketball team acknowledged the investigation but would not comment.

Advertisement

Advertisement

[Kansas City Star]

h/t Tyler