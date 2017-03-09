Photo: David Zalubowski/AP

Last year, a Denver court sentenced Ty Lawson to a year of probation after he picked up two DUIs in six months in 2015. Prosecutors pushed for jail time, but he avoided hard time in exchange for a year of probation and 48 hours of community service. During the hearing in Denver County Court last March, the judge warned him, “You have a terrible history. You are going down a bad path.”



According to a report from the Denver Post, Lawson violated his probation by testing positive for alcohol three times over the past year, on Sep. 27, Sep. 29, and Feb. 2 and failing to ever complete his community service. The Post reports that Denver County has issued a bench warrant for Lawson’s arrest. He is now scheduled to appear at a probation revocation hearing in two weeks.

[Denver Post]