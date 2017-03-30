As an American soccer fan, this video of an oblivious reporter quite confidently asking Bastian Schweinsteiger, new to MLS’s Chicago Fire, whether Chicago can be expected to win the goddamn World Cup is almost too painful to sit through.

Advertisement

Schweinsteiger’s confused smile, the media liason scrambling to save the questioner with an error-laden rephrase of the question, the reporter (who, thankfully, does not appear to be an actual full-time soccer reporter) doubling down on his nonsense—it’s all too much. Schweinsteiger, please believe me, we’re not all that clueless.

Recommended Stories

Bastian Schweinsteiger Becomes Latest Old Guy To Head For MLS
"Footy McFooty Face" Leads Fan Vote For San Diego's Potential MLS Team Name
This Horrendous Atlanta United Fan Chant Is The Nadir Of American "Football" Cosplay