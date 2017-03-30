As an American soccer fan, this video of an oblivious reporter quite confidently asking Bastian Schweinsteiger, new to MLS’s Chicago Fire, whether Chicago can be expected to win the goddamn World Cup is almost too painful to sit through.

Schweinsteiger’s confused smile, the media liason scrambling to save the questioner with an error-laden rephrase of the question, the reporter (who, thankfully, does not appear to be an actual full-time soccer reporter) doubling down on his nonsense—it’s all too much. Schweinsteiger, please believe me, we’re not all that clueless.