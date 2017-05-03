Multiple outlets are reporting that former Blazers star Brandon Roy was shot in California over the weekend.



Advertisement

King 5 TV in Seattle was the first to report the news, citing sources who said that Roy was shot while at an outdoor gathering and was an innocent bystander. He was reportedly treated in California but has since returned to Washington.

USA Today’s Sam Amick also spoke to a source with knowledge of the situation, who told him that Roy was shot outside of his grandmother’s house after someone randomly opened fire. The source added that Roy was wounded while shielding children who were there.

Advertisement

TMZ reports that at least two other people were wounded in the shooting, but that all the victims are alive.

Roy is currently the head basketball coach at Nathan Hale High School in Seattle, and shortly after King 5 TV’s report was published, two of his players tweeted that it was actually a different Brandon Roy who was shot. One of those tweets has since been deleted, and the other account has been made private.

Nathan Hale and Roy’s former agent have not yet returned requests for comment. We’ll update this post as more information becomes available.