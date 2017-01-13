Photo: Matt Dunham/AP

Current Premier League leaders Chelsea are headed to Leicester to play the defending champions this weekend, but they’ll reportedly do so without leading scorer Diego Costa. Things were going so well for Costa just a week ago, but according to a series of reports, Costa and manager Antonio Conte did some rowing.

The Telegraph:

Chelsea’s Premier League title bid has been hit by a new Diego Costa row on the back of the striker becoming the latest Premier League player to receive a huge offer from China.

ESPNFC’s Liam Twomey:

The Daily Mail:

Chelsea striker Diego Costa’s future has been thrown into doubt following a blazing row with Antonio Conte over his fitness.

Sky Sports:

The Express:

But Express Sport understand the Span striker has been involved in a huge row with Chelsea boss Antonio Conte over his fitness.

According to Sky Sports Italia, Conte yelled at Costa and told him to go to China, where he apparently has a hefty offer on the table. Sounds like a real fracas to me.