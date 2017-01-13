Reports: Diego Costa Dropped From Lineup, Told To Take His Ass To ChinaPatrick RedfordToday 2:35pmFiled to: row row row your boatsoccerscreamerdiego costachelseaantonio conteEnglish Premier LeaguePremier League497EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Photo: Matt Dunham/AP Current Premier League leaders Chelsea are headed to Leicester to play the defending champions this weekend, but they’ll reportedly do so without leading scorer Diego Costa. Things were going so well for Costa just a week ago, but according to a series of reports, Costa and manager Antonio Conte did some rowing. Advertisement The Telegraph:Chelsea’s Premier League title bid has been hit by a new Diego Costa row on the back of the striker becoming the latest Premier League player to receive a huge offer from China.ESPNFC’s Liam Twomey:The Daily Mail: Advertisement Chelsea striker Diego Costa’s future has been thrown into doubt following a blazing row with Antonio Conte over his fitness.Sky Sports:The Express: Advertisement Sponsored But Express Sport understand the Span striker has been involved in a huge row with Chelsea boss Antonio Conte over his fitness.According to Sky Sports Italia, Conte yelled at Costa and told him to go to China, where he apparently has a hefty offer on the table. Sounds like a real fracas to me.Recommended StoriesDiego Costa And Eden Hazard Are Good As Hell AgainDimitri Payet Doesn't Want To Play For West Ham Anymore Harry Kane Doesn't Look Like A Great Player, And Yet He IsPatrick Redfordpatrick@deadspin.com@patrickredfordStaff writer, DeadspinReply49 repliesLeave a reply