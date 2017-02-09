According to two reports, one from Forbes and one from the Associated Press, Miami Marlins owner Jeffrey Loria is close to selling his team to an unidentified New York businessman, perhaps for as much as $1.6 fucking billion.



Forbes was first to report the news, citing sources who say Loria has a “handshake agreement” for the sale. Both Forbes and the AP describe obstacles standing in the way of the sale becoming finalized, however.

According to Forbes, the potential buyer is illiquid and would thus have to take on more debt than MLB might be comfortable with in order to satisfy the $1.6 billion price tag. (Hmmm ... ) Meanwhile, the AP reports that the mystery buyer has not yet done their due diligence, and thus the final offer could be much lower than $1.6 fucking billion, a scarcely believable sum that would set the value of a club like the Chicago Cubs or New York Yankees in the skajillions.

Whether this sale goes through or not, it appears that Loria is set on selling the team in the near future. The man who murdered the Montreal Expos and turned the Marlins—a team he purchased for just $158 million in 2002—into one of the most bullshit organizations in baseball while stealing as much money as possible from Florida taxpayers is about to become even more obscenely wealthy than he already was. We live in a great country!

