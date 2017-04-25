Photo credits: Getty

According to multiple reports, the ownership group led by Derek Jeter and Jeb Bush has submitted the winning bid to purchase the Miami Marlins from disgusting rich person Jeffrey Loria.



Bloomberg’s Scott Soshnick was the first to report the deal, and the Miami Herald’s Barry Jackson followed up with a few more details:

If that $1.3 billion price tag is real, then it means that Loria, who bought the team for $158 million in 2002, is about to pull off one of the most lucrative franchise flips in history. There is no justice in this world.