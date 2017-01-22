Photo Credit: Jaimie Squire/Getty

Kansas City Royals pitcher Yordano Ventura died in a car crash today in his native Dominican Republic, according to several reports.

Ventura, 25, signed with the Royals in 2008 and has been with the team since. He made his major-league debut in 2013 and pitched his first full season the following year, placing sixth in Rookie of the Year voting. He was a key part of the rotation in Kansas City’s trips to the World Series in 2014 and 2015.

He was especially known for his fastball, which could touch triple digits.

Former major-league player Andy Marte—who spent parts of seven seasons with the Braves, Indians and Diamondbacks—also died in a car crash in the Dominican Sunday morning.

Update (11:45 a.m.): MLB has announced that Ventura’s agency, ISE Baseball, has confirmed his death.

Update (12:15 p.m.): The Royals have confirmed Ventura’s death and released a statement.

This post will be updated as more information is available.