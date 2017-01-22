Royals Pitcher Yordano Ventura Killed In Car CrashEmma BaccellieriToday 11:28amFiled to: yordano venturakansas city royalsmlbbaseball1116EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Photo Credit: Jaimie Squire/Getty Kansas City Royals pitcher Yordano Ventura died in a car crash today in his native Dominican Republic, according to several reports. Advertisement Ventura, 25, signed with the Royals in 2008 and has been with the team since. He made his major-league debut in 2013 and pitched his first full season the following year, placing sixth in Rookie of the Year voting. He was a key part of the rotation in Kansas City’s trips to the World Series in 2014 and 2015. He was especially known for his fastball, which could touch triple digits. Former major-league player Andy Marte—who spent parts of seven seasons with the Braves, Indians and Diamondbacks—also died in a car crash in the Dominican Sunday morning. Advertisement Update (11:45 a.m.): MLB has announced that Ventura’s agency, ISE Baseball, has confirmed his death.Update (12:15 p.m.): The Royals have confirmed Ventura’s death and released a statement.This post will be updated as more information is available.Recommended StoriesNearly Twice As Many People As Live In Kansas City Attended The Royals' ParadeThe Royals Got Yordano Ventura With The Old Hoodie Gum TrickYordano Ventura Doesn't Seem Too Sad About Losing The World SeriesReply111 repliesLeave a reply