Former Baylor linebacker Shamycheal “Myke” Chatman was arrested today in connection to a 2013 sexual assault case, in which a woman has said she was gang raped by two football players, according to multiple reports. The Waco Tribune-Herald and local TV station KWTX both reported that Chatman was arrested on sexual assault charges. A former teammate of Chatman’s, Tre’Von Armstead, was arrested yesterday in the same case and charged with three counts of felony second-degree sexual assault, per ESPN and the Waco Tribune-Herald.

The case goes back to April 8, 2013, when a friend of the woman’s called local police to report that she believed her friend had been attacked. The investigation was suspended by Waco police a month later with no charges filed. Baylor didn’t investigate until 2015, when the student learned that the university had hired a Title IX investigator and reported what had happened.



One week after starting the investigation, Armstead was dismissed from the team for a “violation of team rules.” He was eventually expelled. Chatman transferred to Sam Houston State before the Title IX investigation began.



The case also is at the center of a recent Title IX lawsuit filed against Baylor. In the lawsuit, the former student also discussed the ways people downplayed what happened to her. She said another student showed up before a police officer and told her to lie. The lawsuit also said that police never talked to the football players.