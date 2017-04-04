Tony Romo, who will be released today by the Cowboys and reportedly retire, will join the CBS broadcasting booth and be paired with Jim Nantz as the network’s lead football analyst, reports John Ourand and Adam Schefter. Schefter adds that he might eventually broadcast golf for CBS as well.
Reports: Tony Romo Will Replace Phil Simms In CBS Broadcast Booth
