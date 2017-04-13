Photo credit: Jamie Squire/Getty

Chicago White Sox minor leaguer Willy Garcia, whom the team acquired earlier this year after the Pittsburgh Pirates placed him on waivers, has been hitting very well at Triple-A Charlotte, with a .423/.559/.692 batting line. The big outfielder was even named the International League’s batter of the week. So it was no surprise when, earlier today, his agent announced that he’d been promoted to the majors, as noted by South Side Sox:



As it turned, though, Garcia hadn’t actually been promoted to the majors. CSN’s Dan Hayes was confused:

Garcia projects to hit .234/.278/.375, per Fangraphs. Sox player-development director Chris Getz spoke about him to Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times for a story that ran yesterday.

“I think he’s got a chance,” Getz said.