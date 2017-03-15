Respect Carlos Beltran's Blonde BeardTom LeyToday 10:26amFiled to: carlos beltranbeardsworld baseball classicmlbbaseball283EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Image via ESPN Astros designated hitter Carlos Beltran has been raking at the Word Baseball Classic, and he’s also gotten a head start on his Scott Steiner Halloween costume.Normally, we’d make fun of a guy for sporting a blonde beard, but Beltran is 39 and has never shied away from making bold personal grooming choices. We say let him live, because you can do what you want when you’re old and popping.Recommended Stories10 Years Ago Today, Carlos Beltran Didn't SwingCarlos Beltran Put Eye Black On His Head To Make Fun Of Rougned OdorWin Or Lose, Carlos Beltran Is The KingTom Leyley@deadspin.com@ToLey88Managing EditorReply28 repliesLeave a reply