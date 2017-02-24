Rex And Rob Ryan Are Jobless And Ready For Exhibition BaseballSamer KalafToday 12:58pmFiled to: ryan boysrex ryanrob ryannflnew york yankees39EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalinkRex and Rob Ryan might have gotten tossed to the curb by the Buffalo Bills this past season, but even in unemployment, they appear to be living well. The coaching brothers showed up at today’s Phillies-Yankees exhibition game in Tampa. Rex even wore a wacky shirt:What’ll these two do next, other than not keeping a coordinator job for more than a season?Recommended StoriesBuffalo Bills Fire Rex And Rob RyanRex Ryan Frees His Belly For His BrotherRex And Rob Ryan Are Ready For Some NFL Combine ActionSamer Kalafsamer@deadspin.com@SamerNews EditorReply39 repliesLeave a reply