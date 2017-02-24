Rex and Rob Ryan might have gotten tossed to the curb by the Buffalo Bills this past season, but even in unemployment, they appear to be living well. The coaching brothers showed up at today’s Phillies-Yankees exhibition game in Tampa. Rex even wore a wacky shirt:

What’ll these two do next, other than not keeping a coordinator job for more than a season?

