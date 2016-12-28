The Buffalo Bills fired head coach Rex Ryan yesterday, and the camera was rolling as he slowly rolled away in his ostentatious pickup truck, painted in Bills colors, from the facilities.

Ryan, a man who got a tattoo of his wife’s likeness wearing a Mark Sanchez Jets jersey and then altered the jersey after taking a job with the Bills, tends to live in the moment. What will he do with his truck now? While he figures that out, let’s revisit some quotes from his presser when he was first introduced as Buffalo’s head coach:

“I’m not going to let our fans down. I’m not going to do that,” Ryan said. “I know it’s been 15 years since the Bills made the playoffs. Well, get ready man. We’re going. We are going. The guarantee? Hey, am I going to guarantee a Super Bowl? I tell you what I will do, I will guarantee the pursuit of it.”

Nope.

“I lost some victories along the way. I haven’t lost my swagger.”

Not sure about that.

“We are going to build a bully and we’re going to see if you want to play us for 60 minutes.”

The Dolphins certainly did.

“I have one more shot to be head coach and I have to get it done,” he said. “I understand I won’t have another opportunity and don’t want another opportunity. This is the shot that I want.”

Dang. Who needs a defensive coordinator?