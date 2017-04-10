Photo credit: Getty Images

Ric Flair’s visit to a Fort Wayne bar lasted roughly five minutes, as witnesses told Pro Wrestling Sheet and the Indianapolis Star that the WWE Hall of Famer got kicked out for insulting a bartender and “acting like a moron.”

Flair, no stranger to the occasional antisocial behavior, allegedly called a bartender “fat ass” before being immediately kicked out. (This all happened at The Deck, a bar connected to the very fancy Gas House restaurant—one of Fort Wayne’s best.)

