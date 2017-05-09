Louisville coach Rick Pitino is currently enjoying his offseason down in South Florida, but basketball never stops, so he’s taking part in a Miami-based master’s league along with former Louisville assistant coach Reggie Theus and others. He claims today was the first time he’s played organized hoops in 16 years.



Local reporter Chris Fischer was on the scene, and he documented Pitino’s smooth stroke. Pitino apparently hit three shots (all threes) and played what Fischer described as “solid” defense.

Pitino’s foray onto the court didn’t go unnoticed, and he got roasted by former player Russ Smith.

Pitino’s team lost, and perhaps they would have fared better if he didn’t play like a glory boy chucker.

h/t Card Chronicle