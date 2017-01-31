Photo: Stephen Dunn/Getty Images

Within this WPRI feature on various New England Patriots’ high school glory days is a magnificent parable about how Rob Gronkowski, a butt with a tattoo of a butt with a tattoo of a butt on it, sacrificed his individual success for a greater cause.



Chuck Swierski, Gronk’s former basketball coach at Williamsville North High School (N.Y.), told the story:

“So we’re playing a home game and we have 68 points – now it’s not a blowout, but it’s not a particularly close game either. So he [Gronkowski] gets fouled and goes to the free throw line. He hits the first one to get us to 69 and the place goes nuts because he’s playing into it. On his next free throw, he purposely chucks the ball off the backboard and misses so the score would stay at 69 and then runs back on defense pointing at the scoreboard.”

Yeah, that checks out. Also, Gronk’s hobbies listed in the school’s media guide: “working out, playing sports, chicks.”

[WPRI]

H/t to Dayna