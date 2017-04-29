Via Sean Highkin

The Bulls were eliminated from the playoffs last night, which meant exit interviews today. These are understandably but almost invariably boring, rehashed collections of clichéd athlete-speak. Unless you bring along your delightfully relaxed giant fluffer of a dog, Muppet, as Robin Lopez did this afternoon:

Honestly, this dog can almost pass as a stuffed animal—excellent behavior, perfectly fluffy fur, he’s too good to be real.

Thankfully, Lopez shares photos of Muppet fairly regularly, so no need to wait until the Bulls are playing basketball again for your fix.

Update (1:55 p.m.): Oh, my goodness.