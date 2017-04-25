The first-round series between the Rockets and Thunder is already plenty spicy on the court, and it’s only getting more contentious thanks to the involvement of both teams’ ownership groups. This weekend, the NBA said it was looking into a postgame incident between Patrick Beverley and the son of Thunder minority owner Jay Scaramucci, and tonight, Rockets owner Les Alexander gave Bill Kennedy an earful on the sidelines.



Alexander briefly addressed the run-in, and he offered no details besides the fact that he was upset. He does not seem to want to talk about it.

We have reached out to the Rockets to ask what specifically Alexander was mad about, and we’ll update if they respond.

Update, 10:40 o.m. EDT: Full quote from Rockets PR: