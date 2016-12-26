Rockets Rookie's Campaign To Bring Back Granny Free Throws Finally Reaches NBABilly HaisleyYesterday 11:44pmFiled to: granny free throwsnbahouston rocketschinanu onuaku214EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink It’s been a long journey for our intrepid hero, the free throw retro-innovator Chinanu Onuaku. The first-year Houston Rocket managed to toss up a couple of his trademark underhand free throws in a preseason trip to China earlier this year, but tonight was the first time he managed to display his beautiful shooting motion in a regular season NBA game:Naturally, he nailed both of them. Let the revolution begin.Recommended StoriesHell Yeah, Underhand Free Throws Are Back In The NBATake A Moment To Admire How Bad This DeAndre Jordan Free Throw Attempt IsWelp, The Worst Free Throw Of All Time Was Shot Last Night And Will Never Be EqualedBilly Haisleybilly@deadspin.com@billyhaisleyWriterReply21 repliesLeave a reply