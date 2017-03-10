Photo: Jae C. Hong/AP

Colorado Rockies pitcher Chad Bettis underwent surgery last November after he learned he had testicular cancer, and said in January that he had been cleared by doctors. Bettis was supposed to be part of the team’s rotation at the beginning of the season. After a recent checkup, however, he learned that the cancer had returned.

Bettis released a statement today in which he explained how he would need to receive chemotherapy “in the very near future”:

There’s no set timetable for Bettis’s return to baseball, but he told the Denver Post, “Optimistically? This year.”

