Roger Federer had a bad day. In his three-set loss to Russian qualifier Evgeny Donskoy in the second round of the Dubai Tennis Championships, he blew three match points in the second set, was up 5-2 in the third, somehow let Donskoy tie the set at six games apiece, was up 5-1 in the tiebreak, and then he lost.

“I had my chances,” Federer said. “I should somehow close it out. Don’t know how it got away, but he did very well, and yeah, it’s a rough one, for sure.”

After winning the Australian Open in spectacular style, and playing some supremely good tennis in the ensuing weeks, the loss to the 116th-ranked Donskoy is an unwelcome shock indeed.

But at least Tennis.com got Federer’s name right. The other guy wasn’t so lucky.

The site soon fixed its mistake:



