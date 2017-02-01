When asked by the media about Donald Trump’s Muslim ban this afternoon, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell responded like Tom Brady and essentially grunted, “Football.”

And his thoughts on the proposal to build a wall on the United States’ southern border? Football.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Goodell said he is focused on Sunday’s Super Bowl, which “will bring the world together.”

Official NFL transcripts from media day interviews omitting political questions? Football.

Football.

Recommended Stories

ESPN: NFL Blocks $16 Million From Being Used To Fund Massive Study Of CTE
Roger Goodell On Colin Kaepernick: I Love The Troops!
This Is Roger Goodell's Defining Defeat, And The One He Deserves