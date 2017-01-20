In last night’s 5-2 Rangers win, Maple Leafs defenseman Roman Polak laid a questionable hit on Mats Zuccarello, New York’s diminutive leading scorer. At the next break, TSN’s Ray Ferraro, stationed between the benches, broke down the hit for viewers, and as luck would have it, Polak was right there peering over his shoulder.

Advertisement

Ferraro said it should have been a penalty. Polak’s body language would indicate he disagreed.

Ferraro later tweeted that Polak had some things to say about his analysis, things which will remain secret.