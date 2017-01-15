GIF

The roof of a newly-built Czech gymnasium collapsed this weekend, during the middle of a youth floorball match in Česká Třebová. A camera in the gym caught video of players and fans sprinting to the exits as the roof caved in, likely from the weight of 16 inches of snow.

Pardubice Region governor Martin Netolicky wrote on Facebook that construction of the facility was “sloppy” and “irresponsible,” but thanked referee Jiří Němec “who reacted swiftly and ordered an immediate clearing the gym.”

h/t Fox Sports