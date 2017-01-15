Roof Of Czech Gym Collapses During Floorball MatchKevin DraperToday 2:15pmFiled to: shoddy constructionczech republicfloorball434EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink GIF The roof of a newly-built Czech gymnasium collapsed this weekend, during the middle of a youth floorball match in Česká Třebová. A camera in the gym caught video of players and fans sprinting to the exits as the roof caved in, likely from the weight of 16 inches of snow.Pardubice Region governor Martin Netolicky wrote on Facebook that construction of the facility was “sloppy” and “irresponsible,” but thanked referee Jiří Němec “who reacted swiftly and ordered an immediate clearing the gym.” Advertisement Advertisement h/t Fox SportsKevin Draperkevin.draper@deadspin.com@kevinmdraperEditor at DeadspinPGP Fingerprint: 0EE1 F82C 193A 425C D4D0 FD5B CB8E E6B8 CC72 D58C|PGP KeyOTR Fingerprint: 57B6CE95 AA05F015 C14342F2 6ACC4487 27E1F155Reply43 repliesLeave a reply