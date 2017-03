Photo: Jamie Squire/Getty

This afternoon, the Rangers announced that second baseman and noted face-puncher Rougned Odor had signed a six-year, $49.5 million deal to stay with the team. According to the Dallas Morning News’ Evan Grant, the Rangers also agreed to give Odor a pair of nice horsies. Odor supposedly rides every day in the offseason, owns four horses, and was once described by his uncle Rouglas as a “Venezuelan cowboy.”



Here are the good horses:

This is a much better perk than unlimited sushi.