Roy Williams: "Our President Tweets Out More Bullshit Than Anybody I've Ever Seen"

Nick Martin

Today 5:26pm

Filed to: Roy williams unc tar heels college basketball ncaa Donald Trump

Photo Credit: Al Bello/Getty Images

UNC head coach Roy Williams has put together yet another daggum good squad this season, with the Tar Heels now sitting at 27-6 after Thursday's 78-53 bludgeoning of Miami in the ACC quarterfinals. After the game, someone asked ol' Roy what he thought about the tournament being played in Brooklyn—every coach is catching some version this question after Syracuse coach/petulant millionaire Jim Boeheim took a nice, steaming dump on the tournament's usual home of Greensboro, N.C on Wednesday.

Instead of using the question as an opportunity to smash Boeheim (Williams took the "everyone is entitled to their opinions" approach) he pivoted, taking aim at our lovely Commander-In-Chief:

"Now everybody's has got social media, and we don't need The New York Times to find out what in the dickens is going on in the country. You know, our president tweets out more bullshit than anybody I've ever seen. We've got social media. In the old days, there's no question, because it was the media capital of the world. But I'm not sure it is now.

Cranky Woke Roy is the best Roy.

Nick Martin
nick.martin@deadspin.com
@NickA_Martin
Staff Writer