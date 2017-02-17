Russell Westbrook, who is averaging a motherfucking triple-double but is somehow a reserve on this year’s All-Star team, took questions from reporters in New Orleans today. His whole press conference is above, and it’s worth watching all eight minutes of it if only to appreciate one man’s dedication to his trolling tactics.

Advertisement

Obviously, Westbrook was asked multiple questions about what it will feel like to be sharing the court with Kevin Durant and other Warriors players. Each time a question about this was asked, Westbrook just started dishing fashion takes. An example:

Reporter: Hey, Russ, what’s it gonna be like to be in that locker room with Kevin Durant? Westbrook: Man, you know what, Fashion Week has been great. You seen Fashion Week? You been paying attention to Fashion Week? Man, a lot of great looking things at Fashion Week. I’m looking forward to it, new collections, it’s been good.

And:

Advertisement

Reporter: Hey, Russ, any discussion about you and KD being on the court together? Westbrook: Man, you seen the new Public School clothing? Crazy. They got the mink Jordan hoodie with Tinker, and they got one with MJ. It’s crazy, man. A lot of new great things with Fashion Week I’ve seen, man. What other designer? Gucci. The new Gucci stuff is dope. It’s good stuff, man.

He’s gonna score 50 on Sunday.