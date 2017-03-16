Russell Westbrook Couldn't Care LessPatrick RedfordToday 5:57pmFiled to: russell westbrooknbaoklahoma city thunder523EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink The NBA regular season is lurching towards its conclusion, and one of the most hotly contested MVP races in years is coming down to the wire. Russell Westbrook, James Harden, Kawhi Leonard, and LeBron James appear to all be in contention for the award, with a recent media straw poll showing Harden with an edge. Advertisement Reigning MVP Steph Curry cast his lot with Harden as well, and media members in Toronto asked Westbrook about it this afternoon. Put simply, he doesn’t care:Russell Westbrook is the MVP.In case you still need convincingRussell Westbrook Is The Goddamn MVP, Clowns!Are You Sure Russell Westbrook Should Be MVP? Consider These StatsOh, Will You Shut Up About Defense Already?Patrick Redfordpatrick@deadspin.com@patrickredfordStaff writer, DeadspinReply52 repliesLeave a reply