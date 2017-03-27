Russell Westbrook Did It All In Thunder's Fourth-Quarter Comeback Win Laura Wagner57 minutes agoFiled to: Russell WestbrookNBAbasketballOklahoma City ThunderDallas Maverickshighlight reel51EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalinkThe Oklahoma City Thunder went on a 14-0 fourth-quarter run to beat the Dallas Mavericks on Monday night, 92-91. Human lightning bolt Russell Westbrook scored 12 of those 14 points—including the game-winner with seven seconds left.Oklahoma City was down 91-78 with 3:30 left on the clock when Westbrook turned on the afterburners and hit nearly every shot he took. In the final 20 seconds, with the Thunder trailing by one, Westbrook missed a jumper, but then the Mavs turned it over on the next play. The next trip down the floor, Westbrook didn’t miss and he got to celebrate on the Mavs’ court after Harrison Barnes’s last-second three-pointer clanked off the rim.Recommended StoriesThis Is Still Russell Westbrook's SeasonAre You Sure Russell Westbrook Should Be MVP? Consider These StatsRussell Westbrook, Oh My GodLaura Wagnerlaura.wagner@deadspin.com@laura_m_wagnerStaff writerReply5 repliesLeave a reply