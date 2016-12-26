Shortly after Kyrie Irving’s turnaround jumper put the Warriors in the ground, a clip of Russell Westbrook finishing up his pre-game warmup routine started making its way around Twitter:



A great many internet users and publications interpreted Westbrook’s shout as he entered to the tunnel to be, “Thank you, Kyrie!” an apparent dig at former teammate Kevin Durant and the Warriors. The clip became enough of A Thing for a reporter to ask Westbrook about it before he went back out onto the court. Westbrook was not pleased by this:

Westbrook explained that he shouted, “Thank you, Jayme!” a message directed at his trainer’s daughter, who was sitting near the baseline. And just in case you think Westbrook is trying to play us:

So there you have it. Russell Westbrook is not petty, he’s just nice to children.