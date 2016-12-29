Photo credit: Brandon Dill/AP

Russell Westbrook will probably want to forget tonight’s game against the Grizzlies. Not only was it one of his worst performances of the season, it ended with a third-quarter ejection.

Advertisement

Westbrook scored 21 points on 6-of-19 shooting in 23 minutes, but he failed to dish out a single assist and turned the ball over six times in the first quarter. While arguing a call with a referee in the third quarter, he was hit with back-to-back techs and ejected from the game:

This is Russell Westbrook, though, and even his failures are spectacular:

Recommended Stories

Russell Westbrook Did Not Troll The Warriors Yesterday
Russell Westbrook Almost Beat The Hawks One-On-Five
Russell Westbrook On Rebounding Prowess: "I Just Be Chilling There, Act Like I'm Not Doing Nothing"