Russell Westbrook Ends Bad Night With An EjectionTom LeyYesterday 10:19pmFiled to: russell westbrookoklahoma city thundernbabasketball262EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Photo credit: Brandon Dill/AP Russell Westbrook will probably want to forget tonight’s game against the Grizzlies. Not only was it one of his worst performances of the season, it ended with a third-quarter ejection. Advertisement Westbrook scored 21 points on 6-of-19 shooting in 23 minutes, but he failed to dish out a single assist and turned the ball over six times in the first quarter. While arguing a call with a referee in the third quarter, he was hit with back-to-back techs and ejected from the game:This is Russell Westbrook, though, and even his failures are spectacular:Recommended StoriesRussell Westbrook Did Not Troll The Warriors YesterdayRussell Westbrook Almost Beat The Hawks One-On-FiveRussell Westbrook On Rebounding Prowess: "I Just Be Chilling There, Act Like I'm Not Doing Nothing"Tom Leyley@deadspin.com@ToLey88Managing EditorReply26 repliesLeave a reply